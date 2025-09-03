Britain imposes sanctions against Russians involved in deportation of Ukrainian children: Kadyrov’s mother among them

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on individuals who forcibly deport, indoctrinate, and militarize Ukrainian children. Among them are eight individuals and three organizations associated with the Russian state.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the government.

"The UK has imposed sanctions on those responsible for Russia's despicable policy of deporting, indoctrinating, and militarizing Ukrainian children," they said.

The list includes the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, which "conducts re-education programs for Ukrainian children and adolescents, subjecting them to militaristic training."

The president of the foundation, Aiman Kadyrova, Ramzan Kadyrov's mother, was also subject to sanctions.

Read more: US considering all sanctions options against Russia as Putin steps up bombing of Ukraine – Bessent

Sanctions have also been imposed on Valery Mayorov, head of the Center for Teenage Programs. This is a Russian organization that aims to "turn children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine against Ukraine and instead make them patriots of Russia and Russian values."

Anastasia Pavlovna Akkuratova, Deputy Director of the Department of State Policy for the Protection of Children's Rights at the Russian Ministry of Education, was also sanctioned for her role in the state-organized indoctrination and Russification of Ukrainian children.

"This statement came amid military intelligence reports that Russia is pursuing a long-standing policy of Russification in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine, seeking to eradicate Ukrainian cultural identity and statehood," the British government said.

They emphasized that, according to UN reports, Russia has introduced a Russian curriculum in schools in the temporarily occupied territories and implemented training that prepares children for service in the Russian army.

Read more: New sanctions against Russia will be announced soon, - British Foreign Secretary Lammy

"To date, more than 19,500 Ukrainian children have been forcibly displaced or deported by the Russian authorities to Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Of these, about 6,000 Ukrainian children have been transferred to a network of re-education camps.

Once there, they are subjected to indoctrination aimed at undermining their Ukrainian identity and instilling pro-Russian sentiments, which began with Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea more than 10 years ago. These re-education camps are meant to spread Russian propaganda, encourage pro-Russian patriotism, and get young people ready for military service in the Russian armed forces," the government said.