US considering all sanctions options against Russia as Putin steps up bombing of Ukraine – Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that "all options are on the table" for President Donald Trump regarding sanctions against Russia after dictator Vladimir Putin continued bombing Ukraine despite recent peace talks.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

Bessent responded to a question about possible U.S. sanctions against Russia:

"I think everything is on the table. President Putin, since the historic meeting in Anchorage, since the phone call, when the European leaders and President Zelenskyy were at the White House the following Monday, has done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do. As a matter of fact, he [Putin] has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign," he stressed.

Bessent added: "That’s why I think all options are possible for President Trump, and I believe we will be looking at them very closely this week."

On Thursday, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, killing 25 people in Kyiv. Among the dead were four children aged between 2 and 17.

Bessent was also asked about U.S.–India relations in light of the Trump administration’s recent tariffs on imports of Russian oil by India, which the White House says helps finance Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"I think ultimately the two great nations will resolve this issue. But the Indians have not been major players when it comes to buying Russian oil and reselling it to finance Russia’s war effort in Ukraine," the secretary added.

