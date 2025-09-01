Fico plans to meet Zelenskyy after talks with Putin

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that on Friday, September 5, he will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said this in a video address published on Facebook on September 1, Censor.NET reports.

Fico explained that he is heading to China for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is on a four-day visit there.

"After returning from Beijing on Thursday evening, I will go to eastern Slovakia to hold a bilateral meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday," the Slovak prime minister said.

At the same time, Fico did not provide details about the meeting with the Ukrainian leader, which had not been announced beforehand.

It should be recalled that Fico and Zelenskyy have not held any bilateral meetings since the Slovak prime minister returned to office in 2023.