In Alaska, there were no agreements on Putin’s meeting with Zelenskyy or trilateral talks - Ushakov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov said that at the summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska, no agreements were reached regarding a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or regarding trilateral talks.

Ushakov's statement is quoted by Russian media, reports Censor.NET.

He stated that in Anchorage, "many mutual understandings were reached" between Russia and the United States.

According to Ushakov, visits by US Special Representative Steve Witkoff formed the basis for discussions between the presidents in Alaska, after which the parties "agreed on further steps."

Also, according to the Kremlin representative, the summit in Anchorage touched upon "the idea of raising the level of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations." At the same time, Ushakov insists that there were no agreements between Putin and Trump regarding a meeting between the Russian dictator and Zelenskyy or regarding trilateral negotiations.

Earlier it was reported that Trump expressed doubts about the prospects of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, he believes that trilateral talks with the participation of the US will still take place.

