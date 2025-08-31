Zaluzhnyi is leader of Ukrainians’ trust, Zelenskyy is in second place

Among politicians, Ukrainians trust the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the most.

This is evidenced by the results of a study conducted by the Rating Sociological Group, according to Censor.NET.

The level of trust in the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, now Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, is 74%, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trusted by 68%, and the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, is trusted by 59%.

At the same time, if presidential elections were held in Ukraine, most respondents (35%) would vote for Zelenskyy, while 25% would vote for Zaluzhnyi.

In the parliamentary elections, Zaluzhnyi's hypothetical party would lead with 24%, followed by Zelenskyy's hypothetical bloc with 20%. Next would be European Solidarity with 7%, Budanov's hypothetical party with 6%, and the Azov party with 6%.

The survey was conducted on August 21-23, 2025, using the CATI (computer-assisted telephone interviewing) method based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. A total of 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older were surveyed in all regions except the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where Ukrainian mobile communications were unavailable at the time of the survey. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, and type of settlement (margin of error – no more than 2.5% with a confidence level of 0.95).

