I’m waiting for report of President Yermak after meetings in US, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is awaiting a report from the head of his Office, Andrii Yermak, on the results of meetings in the United States.

Zelenskyy said this in his video address, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, Rustem Umierov was at my briefing. He returned after meetings in Turkey and the Emirates. There were also meetings in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. We are working with Switzerland as well. Each of these countries is ready to serve as a platform for negotiations to end the war. I thank them for that. I am now waiting for a report after Andrii Yermak's meetings in America—he spoke with Steve Witkoff," the statement said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is preparing for meetings in Europe as early as this week.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure a strong response to Russia's actions. Thank you to everyone who is helping us!" added the president.

We would like to remind you that the Ukrainian delegation held a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff in New York on August 29.