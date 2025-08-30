Security Service of Ukraine is involved in investigation of Parubii’s murder, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

All necessary forces are involved in the investigation into the murder of MP and former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andrii Parubii.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

The president noted that law enforcement officials - the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General - regularly report.

"The circumstances of the murder of Andrii Parubii are being investigated. A lot of forces are involved - all the necessary ones. Unfortunately, the crime was carefully prepared. But everything is being done to solve this crime," the statement said.

Zelenskyy added that he had also spoken with the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk.

"The Security Service of Ukraine is involved in the investigation. I have instructed them to immediately provide our society with verified information.



My condolences to the family and friends of Andrii Parubii. May he rest in peace!" - the president wrote.