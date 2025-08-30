10 473 79
Turchynov is being threatened from Russia: Parubii’s murder is wake-up call
Oleh Tsarev, a notorious traitor and collaborator who fled to Russia and works against his own country, said that the murder of Andrii Parubii was a wake-up call for Oleksandr Turchynov.
He reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
"The murder of Parubii is a wake-up call for the bloody pastor Turchynov: he will have to answer for everything he has done," believes the traitor Tsarev.
The murder of Andrii Parubii
We remind you that on August 30, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery service courier.
In Lviv, a special operation called "Siren" has been announced.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password