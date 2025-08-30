Oleh Tsarev, a notorious traitor and collaborator who fled to Russia and works against his own country, said that the murder of Andrii Parubii was a wake-up call for Oleksandr Turchynov.

He reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"The murder of Parubii is a wake-up call for the bloody pastor Turchynov: he will have to answer for everything he has done," believes the traitor Tsarev.

The murder of Andrii Parubii

We remind you that on August 30, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery service courier.

In Lviv, a special operation called "Siren" has been announced.