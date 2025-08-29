Cleanup of aftermath completed after massive Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTOS

Rescuers have completed clearing the aftermath of the combined Russian strike on Kyiv overnight into August 28.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian attack killed 25 people, including four children. The worst destruction was in the Darnytskyi district, where a five-story residential building was destroyed.

SES units operated at 19 sites across six districts of the capital.

More than 700 rescuers, nearly 150 units of equipment, and seven dogs were deployed. Fifteen people were rescued, including four children.

SES psychologists, the National Police, and the Red Cross provided assistance to 312 people. Over 3,150 tonnes of debris and structural elements were removed, and 26 damaged cars were cleared.

Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on August 28

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region overnight on August 28.

At least 18 people, including children, were confirmed killed.

As a result of the Russian strikes, the building of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine and the office of the British Council in Kyiv were damaged.

Offices of Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Liberty, a Nova Poshta sorting depot, and Ukrzaliznytsia’s high-speed train depot, among other sites, were also damaged.

