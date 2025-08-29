Russian missile strike on Kyiv on August 28 kills 23, including 2-year-old Anhelina. PHOTO

A Russian missile strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv on the night of 28 August killed 23 people.

The first names of Ukrainians whose lives were cut short by the Russian attack:

2-year-old Anhelina and her 24-year-old mother, Nadiia.

17-year-old Maryna Hryshko , a student of Kyiv Energy Vocational College.

14-year-old Nazarii Koval , a schoolboy.

Olena Chala. She suffered shrapnel wounds from a missile strike while heading to a shelter.

Vira Tulupova , a member of the folk song and dance ensemble Hromytsia.

Yana Shapoval, the mother of a 10-year-old boy.

Oksana Protsiuk, a physician in physical and rehabilitation medicine, neurologist.

What is known about the victims

Seventeen-year-old Maryna Hryshko was a third-year student at Kyiv Energy Vocational College. Her father, a serviceman, was forced yesterday together with his wife to identify the body of their deceased daughter. Maryna lived in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district.

Olena Chala suffered shrapnel wounds while running to a shelter during the attack. She lived in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

Fourteen-year-old Nazarii Koval was an eighth-grade student at Lyceum No. 127 in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district.

"Nazarii was a bright, cheerful child who dreamed and made plans for the future. His life was cut short by this brutal war," the lyceum wrote in a tribute.

Yana Shapoval, together with her husband and son, lived on the fifth floor of a building that was completely destroyed by a Russian missile in the Darnytskyi district.

The woman was killed, her son and husband survived and are in hospital.

After the overnight attack, the woman’s mother, Kateryna, learned of the tragedy. She came to the ruins of the home where her daughter, son-in-law and grandson had once lived, and said she found out about the loss while she was at the family’s dacha. She had hoped until the last that Yana had survived, but her son-in-law called to inform her of his wife’s death.

As a result of Russia’s attack, Oksana Protsiuk, a physician specializing in physical and rehabilitation medicine and a neurologist at the medical rehabilitation center of Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 1, was killed.

"Oksana Mykolaivna was not only a good doctor, a true professional, a charming woman, a caring wife and mother, and the pride of our team, but also a true friend to us and a source of support for her patients. Her honesty, kindness, sincerity, responsibility, care and wisdom were an example for her colleagues. She did not just guide our team — she inspired us every day. Her path was filled with a love of life and a desire to help everyone who turned to her," her colleagues at Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 1 said.

Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on August 28

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region overnight on August 28.

At least 18 people, including children, were confirmed killed.

As a result of the Russian strikes, the building of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine and the office of the British Council in Kyiv were damaged.

Offices of Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Liberty, a Nova Poshta sorting depot, and Ukrzaliznytsia’s high-speed train depot, among other sites, were also damaged.