Russian strike on Kyiv: Rescue operations completed, 23 people killed, fate of 8 people remains unknown - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report from Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on the Russian strike on Kyiv on 28 August.

Zelenskyy said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Rescue operations have been completed at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. The dismantling of the destroyed structures continues. As of now, 22 people have been killed in this one hit site alone, including four children. The youngest girl was under three years old. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims. In total, Russians killed 23 people in Kyiv that night. The fate of 8 people is still unknown. Another 53 were injured. All of them have been provided with the necessary assistance. I am grateful to the rescuers, police, doctors and nurses, all municipal and emergency services, everyone involved in helping people," he said in a statement.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia must be held accountable for this strike, as well as for all other strikes against Ukraine, Ukrainians, and all the world's efforts to end this war.

"When Russia chooses ballistics instead of diplomacy, continues to modernise its killing machines, and develops cooperation with actors such as North Korea, it means that the world must respond accordingly. We need strong sanctions, strong pressure, strong steps to ensure that killers do not feel impunity. Russia understands only force, and shows of force are needed now. The United States, Europe, the G20 countries have this strength," the president added.

