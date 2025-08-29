Response to Russian shelling continues in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Throughout the night, rescuers were working continuously at the sites of the destruction, continuing to dismantle the rubble and searching for victims.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The death toll in the destroyed five-storey building in the Darnytskyi district has risen to 22 people. In total, 23 people died in the capital as a result of the night attack, including four children.

Emergency rescue operations and dismantling of structures are underway at these locations. More than 2,260 tonnes of building structures and debris have been removed.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service have provided assistance to 147 people.

Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on 28 August

As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region.

As a result of Russian shelling in Kyiv, the building of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine and the office of the British Council were damaged.

The offices of "Ukrainska Pravda" and "Radio Liberty", the "Nova Poshta" sorting depot, the "Ukrzaliznytsia" high-speed train fleet, and more were also damaged.

