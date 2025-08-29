US Embassy after massive Russian shelling: Strikes on residential buildings and civilian areas are unacceptable. Trump said killings must stop

The US Embassy in Ukraine condemned the Russian military attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28, during which civilian targets were hit, including Ukrainian homes and buildings housing the EU Delegation and the British Council.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by the US Embassy on its Facebook page.

"Attacks on civilian areas are unacceptable and must be stopped immediately. We express our sincere condolences to the victims and their families," the statement said.

The embassy also emphasized that US President Donald Trump was clear—the killings must stop, and both sides must work toward an agreed peaceful solution.

Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on August 28

We remind you that on the night of August 28, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and the Vinnytsia region.

As of the morning of August 29, the death toll stands at 23 people. Emergency rescue operations are continuing in Kyiv.

As a result of Russian shelling in Kyiv, the building of the European Union delegation in Ukraine and the British Council office were damaged.

In addition, the offices of the publications Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Svoboda, the sorting depot of Nova Poshta, the fleet of high-speed trains of Ukrzaliznytsia, and other facilities were damaged.

