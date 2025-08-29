Zelenskyy honors victims of Russian missile strike on Kyiv on August 28. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the victims at the site of a Russian ballistic missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv on August 28.

The head of state announced this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"This horrific strike took the lives of 22 people, including four children, the youngest not yet three years old. My condolences to the families and loved ones. All those affected and the families who lost relatives as a result of the Russian shelling will soon receive the necessary housing assistance; the relevant programs are already in place," Zelenskyy said.

The president said the attack was a demonstrative Russian response to the world’s efforts to end the war.

"Killing children and destruction instead of diplomacy and peace. And such a response must be met by the world with action: even more sanctions, and more capacity for Ukraine to speak the language of force, the only one Russia understands. I thank all our partners who are helping us in this," he added.

Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on August 28

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region overnight on August 28.

At least 18 people, including children, were confirmed killed.

As a result of the Russian strikes, the building of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine and the office of the British Council in Kyiv were damaged.

Offices of Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Liberty, a Nova Poshta sorting depot, and Ukrzaliznytsia’s high-speed train depot, among other sites, were also damaged.

Later, it was reported that the death toll from Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on the night of 28 August had risen to 25.

