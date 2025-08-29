Russian massive strike on Kyiv on August 28: death toll rises to 25

The death toll from Russia’s massive strike on Kyiv in the night of August 28 has risen to 25.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, according to Censor.NET.

"As of now, 25 people are confirmed dead, including four children, with dozens injured. This is an absolutely vile strike that demonstrates Putin’s true intentions — to continue the killings rather than take steps toward peace," the head of state said.

Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on August 28

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region overnight on August 28.

At least 18 people, including children, were confirmed killed.

As a result of the Russian strikes, the building of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine and the office of the British Council in Kyiv were damaged.

Offices of Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Liberty, a Nova Poshta sorting depot, and Ukrzaliznytsia’s high-speed train depot, among other sites, were also damaged.

