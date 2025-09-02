ENG
New sanctions against Russia will be announced soon, - British Foreign Secretary Lammy

Britain announces new sanctions against Russia. What do we know?

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said during a speech in Parliament that new sanctions against Russia would be announced "in the near future."

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Sky News.

He was asked whether sanctions would be imposed on specific individuals who profit from Russian oil.

Lammy said that the British government had already done a lot, including lowering the price cap on oil, which he believed was "necessary."

The minister also recalled that the UK had participated in "the world's largest package of sanctions against Putin's military machine."

"I cannot comment on further sanctions, but you will see an announcement very soon," he concluded.

