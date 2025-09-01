UK extends protection program for Ukrainians by two years

The United Kingdom will extend the Ukraine Permission Extension program for another 24 months.

This was announced by UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during her address in the British Parliament, ZN.ua reports, according to Censor.NET.

"We will continue to contribute to supporting Ukraine by extending the Ukraine Permission Extension program for another 24 months. Additional details will be published later," the minister said.

For reference

The Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme (UPE) is a program that allows Ukrainian citizens and their families who already hold status under one of the Ukrainian visa schemes (Homes for Ukraine, Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, Ukraine Family Scheme, Ukraine Extension Scheme) or who have "leave outside the immigration rules" to extend their lawful stay in the UK for up to 18 months.

The application is free of charge and grants the same rights as the original status: the right to work, rent housing, and access support and education.

Applications must be submitted online 28 days before the current permission expires.

Read more: Embassy on Nawrocki’s veto: EU Council decision on temporary protection for Ukrainians is binding for all member states