53% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

53% of Ukrainians are categorically opposed to any territorial concessions in the war with Russia.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, according to Censor.NET.

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Territorial Concessions

For comparison, at the beginning of October 2025, 54% of respondents shared this position. At the same time, 33% of respondents are generally willing to accept territorial losses. In October, this figure was 38%. The proportion of those who could not decide on an answer increased from 8% to 14%.

Sociologists note that respondents' answers significantly depend on the specifics of possible "territorial losses." Thus, in the event of official recognition of certain territories as part of the Russian Federation, 58% of respondents oppose such a scenario, while 25% are ready to accept it.

The transfer of territories currently controlled by Ukraine to Russian control is rejected by 66% of respondents. 18% of respondents are ready to agree to such concessions.

Read more: Russian forces occupied about 4,300 sq km of Ukraine’s territory in 2025. INFOGRAPHICS

Freezing of the front line

At the same time, in the event of a freeze on the front line without official recognition of the occupied territories as Russian, 50% of Ukrainians oppose this, while 39% say they are ready to accept this option.

The survey was conducted from 26 November to 29 December 2025 using telephone interviews. A total of 1,001 citizens aged 18 and older were interviewed throughout Ukraine under government control.

The formal statistical margin of error under normal conditions does not exceed 4.1%.

Read more: Putin continues to demand entire territory of Donbas, which Russia cannot capture, - Russian media