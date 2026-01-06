Zelenskyy signed series of decrees: Poklad became first deputy head of SSU

On Monday, 5 January, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed new deputies to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant presidential decrees.

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Appointment to the SSU

"To appoint Poklad Oleksandr Valentynovych as First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 27/2026.

Andrii Tupikov and Denys Kylymnyk became deputies.

"To appoint Tupikov Andrii Anatoliiovych as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 28/2026.

"To appoint Kylymnyk Denys Vasylovych as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 29/2026

In addition, Denys Kylymnyk has been appointed head of the Anti-Terrorist Centre at the Security Service of Ukraine.

See more: Zelenskyy meets with Special Operations Center "A" chief Khmara: they discussed SSU’s systemic development

What preceded it?

Read more: Zelenskyy announced rotations in diplomatic corps: Sybiha will present candidates