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Zelenskyy signed series of decrees: Poklad became first deputy head of SSU
On Monday, 5 January, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed new deputies to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant presidential decrees.
Appointment to the SSU
"To appoint Poklad Oleksandr Valentynovych as First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 27/2026.
Andrii Tupikov and Denys Kylymnyk became deputies.
- "To appoint Tupikov Andrii Anatoliiovych as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 28/2026.
- "To appoint Kylymnyk Denys Vasylovych as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 29/2026
In addition, Denys Kylymnyk has been appointed head of the Anti-Terrorist Centre at the Security Service of Ukraine.
What preceded it?
- MP Honcharenko announced today that Maliuk had written a letter of resignation from his post as head of the SSU.
- Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.
- Censor.NET sources in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.
- The military, MPs and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.
- Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat operations within the SSU.
- Later, Maliuk confirmed that he was stepping down as head of the SSU.
- It was later announced that Yevhen Khmara, head of the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A", would temporarily take over as head of the Security Service of Ukraine.
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