Maliuk: I am leaving my position as head of SSU but will remain in Service

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, has confirmed that he is stepping down from his post.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press service.

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Details

"I am leaving my position as Head of the Security Service. I will remain in the SBU system to carry out world-class asymmetric special operations, which will continue to inflict maximum damage on the enemy.



I am confident that a strong and modern special service is the key to the security of our state. The changes being implemented by the President of Ukraine in the field of defence are aimed at this, and I thank him for that," he said.

Maliuk thanked the SSU staff, his comrades-in-arms and the people of Ukraine.

Read more: Maliuk agreed to step down after pressure from Bankova. He may be replaced by head of "Alfa," Khmara, - media

What preceded this?

MP Honcharenko announced today that Maliuk had written a letter of resignation from his post as head of the SSU.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.

Censor.NET sources in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.

The military, MPs and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.

Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat operations within the SSU.

Read more: Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of replacing Maliuk: I will make the rotations that I have decided to make