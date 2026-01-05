Zelenskyy announced rotations in diplomatic corps: Sybiha will present candidates

On Monday, January 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. In particular, they discussed upcoming rotations in the diplomatic corps.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Results and tasks of diplomatic work

"Report by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. We discussed the results of our diplomatic work in 2025 and the main tasks for this year. The main thing is that every agreement in Ukraine's interests, every deal, every partnership works 100%," Zelenskyy emphasized.

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Rotations in the diplomatic corps

In addition, the president spoke with Sybiha about rotations in the diplomatic corps. The minister is expected to present the relevant candidates in the near future.

"Given the need for the consistent and effective work of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, a candidate for the new first deputy foreign minister will be selected. I am awaiting proposals for a decision," Zelenskyy added.