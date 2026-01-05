Zelenskyy meets with Special Operations Center "A" chief Khmara: they discussed SSU’s systemic development

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Yevhenii Khmara, head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SSU) Special Operations Center "A".

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What was discussed?

"I am grateful to Yevhenii and all our special operations troops for their exceptionally important combat work throughout all the years of the full-scale war. Ukraine is achieving the results it needs in its defense, and all our warriors who make this possible deserve the greatest respect and gratitude. We will scale up the experience of Ukrainian special operations troops and the SSU’s Special Operations Center ‘A’. Today, Yevhenii and I also discussed other opportunities for the systemic development of the Security Service of Ukraine and the special operations we are currently preparing. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy discussed development of SSU with Colonel Kozak and Major General Poklad

Background

Earlier, media reported that Khmara could be appointed head of the SSU to replace Maliuk. Maliuk has already announced his resignation. Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and discussed candidates for the new head of the SSU.

What preceded this?

MP Honcharenko said today that Maliuk submitted a resignation letter from his post as head of the SSU.

Earlier reports said President Zelenskyy planned to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.

Censor.NET sources in government circles said there are currently efforts to remove Maliuk from his post as head of the SSU, but the matter has not yet been decided.

Military personnel, MPs, and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.

Read more: Maliuk: I am leaving my position as head of SSU but will remain in Service