Zelenskyy met with Maliuk: They discussed candidates for new head of SSU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"I thanked him for his combat work and suggested that he focus on this type of work. There should be more Ukrainian asymmetric operations against the occupier and the Russian state, more of our strong results in destroying the enemy. Vasyl Vasylovych knows how to do this best and will continue to do so within the SSU system," the president said.

Zelenskyy also instructed Maliuk to "make our asymmetric operations the strongest in the world."

The president also discussed candidates for the new head of the SSU with Maliuk.







Read more: Maliuk agreed to step down after pressure from Bankova. He may be replaced by head of "Alfa," Khmara, - media

What preceded this?

MP Honcharenko announced today that Maliuk had written a letter of resignation from his post as head of the SSU.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.

Censor.NET sources in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.

The military, MPs and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.

Read more: Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of replacing Maliuk: I will make the rotations that I have decided to make