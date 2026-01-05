Head of Special Operations Center "A" Khmara to become acting head of Security Service of Ukraine
The head of Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, Yevhenii Khmara, will temporarily head the Security Service of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant decree has been published on the website of the Office of the President.
What is known?
"The head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, Yevhenii Leonidovych Khmara, will temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the decree reads.
Earlier, Zelenskyy held a meeting with Khmara.
What preceded it?
- Today, MP Honcharenko announced that Maliuk had submitted his resignation as head of the SSU.
- As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.
- Sources at Censor.NET in government circles have reported that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.
- The military, members of parliament, and activists spoke out in support of Maliuk.
- Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat operations in the SSU.
- Later, Maliuk confirmed that he was stepping down as head of the SSU.
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