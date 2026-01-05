Head of Special Operations Center "A" Khmara to become acting head of Security Service of Ukraine

The head of Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, Yevhenii Khmara, will temporarily head the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant decree has been published on the website of the Office of the President.

What is known?

"The head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, Yevhenii Leonidovych Khmara, will temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the decree reads.

Earlier, Zelenskyy held a meeting with Khmara.

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What preceded it?