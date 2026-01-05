Rutte to take part in "Coalition of Willing" meeting

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will join the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris on January 6.

NATO’s press service said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Rutte to take part in the meeting

"On Tuesday, January 6, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to Paris to take part in the Coalition of the Willing meeting, co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer," the statement said.

Read more: Coalition of Willing leaders to meet in France on January 6, Zelenskyy says

"Coalition of the Willing" meeting on January 6

In late December, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the meeting of leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries would be held in France on January 6, 2026.

What is the "Coalition of the Willing"?

The "Coalition of the Willing" is a term used to refer to European countries that support Ukraine in the war with Russia, which invaded the country in 2022. Among the more than 30 countries, the Czech Republic is also part of this initiative, which actively took part in joint talks between these states under the government of former Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Read more: EU should not be autonomous in defense against US, - Rutte