Coalition of Willing leaders to meet in France on January 6, Zelenskyy says

A meeting of leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries will take place in France on January 6, 2026.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

Coalition of the Willing

He said the leaders’ meeting will be preceded by a meeting of national security advisers from the "Coalition of the Willing" countries, to be held in Ukraine on January 3.

Zelenskyy said he was briefed on this by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

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Leaders’ meeting

"Soon after that, we will speak at the leaders’ level, meetings are needed. We are planning January 6 in France. I am grateful to President Trump’s team for being ready to take part in all effective formats. Our teams were in touch today, and we have now discussed with Rustem the next steps and key points in the talks. We are not losing a single day," the president added.

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