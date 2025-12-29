Zelenskyy speaks with Stubb: "We are preparing new meetings in Europe"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported holding a phone call with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Censor.NET reports that Zelenskyy said this on Telegram.

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During the call, the sides discussed the current diplomatic situation and further opportunities for international engagement.

Zelenskyy: preparing new meetings in Europe

The head of state stressed the importance of substantive coordination with European partners and joint counteraction to Russia’s attempts to derail diplomatic processes.

"We are preparing new meetings in Europe, and it is important that everything is as substantive as possible and that we jointly counter Russian attempts to derail diplomacy," the president said.

Zelenskyy said Russia continues spreading fake narratives to justify strikes on Ukraine and prolong the war. At the same time, he said key intelligence services of leading countries have real information about the situation and the aggressor’s actions.

See more: We have made tangible progress on peace framework, arranging Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in January, Umerov says. PHOTO

Putin does not seek to stop the war

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy stressed that he sees no signs of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s desire for peace — either in his actions or in his statements.

According to him, the Russian dictator does not speak publicly about peace and instead says he is ready to "go further." The head of state said such messages cannot be seen as signals toward a peaceful settlement.

Read more: Putin is sending no signals of peace with Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Draft plan to end the war

Read more: Putin influenced US position on ceasefire ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting, - Times