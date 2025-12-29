We have made tangible progress on peace framework, arranging Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in January, Umerov says. PHOTO
An important meeting between leaders Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump took place in the United States as part of the ongoing negotiation process.
This was announced by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation, Censor.NET reports.
There is progress
He said the teams of Ukraine and the United States have made tangible progress in working on the peace framework, security guarantees, and the sequence of further steps.
"We agreed to continue consultations in the near future and to prepare the next stages of the dialogue, including leaders-level meetings in Washington in January," he emphasized.
Security guarantees
Umerov also noted that security guarantees remain a key condition for achieving a sustainable result.
"We are grateful to President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner for constructive work and engagement," he concluded.
Draft plan to end the war
- On December 24, President Zelenskyy for the first time named 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war." According to him, this is the document that previously contained 28 points.
- He said the document could be put to a nationwide referendum.
- Zelenskyy also said that the United States would gradually lift sanctions against Russia.
- In the event of a peace agreement being signed, mobilization could be transformed or canceled.
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