We have made tangible progress on peace framework, arranging Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in January, Umerov says. PHOTO

An important meeting between leaders Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump took place in the United States as part of the ongoing negotiation process.

This was announced by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation, Censor.NET reports.

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There is progress

He said the teams of Ukraine and the United States have made tangible progress in working on the peace framework, security guarantees, and the sequence of further steps.







"We agreed to continue consultations in the near future and to prepare the next stages of the dialogue, including leaders-level meetings in Washington in January," he emphasized.

Security guarantees

Umerov also noted that security guarantees remain a key condition for achieving a sustainable result.

"We are grateful to President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner for constructive work and engagement," he concluded.

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