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No official Russian response to peace plan received. We communicate exclusively with US – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has not received an official reaction from Russia to the 20-point peace plan.
He said this while speaking with journalists, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"We have not received an official reaction from the Russian side. We communicate exclusively with the Americans. And the Americans, at the same time, communicate with the Russians. I think we will know their official reaction in the coming days," he said.
During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy said, they will discuss, among other things, the issue of Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Draft plan to end the war
- On December 24, President Zelenskyy for the first time named 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war." According to him, this is the document that previously contained 28 points.
- He said the document could be put to a nationwide referendum.
- Zelenskyy also said that the United States would gradually lift sanctions against Russia.
- In the event of a peace agreement being signed, mobilization could be transformed or canceled.
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