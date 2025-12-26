No official Russian response to peace plan received. We communicate exclusively with US – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has not received an official reaction from Russia to the 20-point peace plan.

He said this while speaking with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"We have not received an official reaction from the Russian side. We communicate exclusively with the Americans. And the Americans, at the same time, communicate with the Russians. I think we will know their official reaction in the coming days," he said.

During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy said, they will discuss, among other things, the issue of Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks with Witkoff and Kushner: "There are good ideas that can work toward shared result and lasting peace"

Draft plan to end the war

Read more: 20-point peace plan is 90% ready, - Zelenskyy