We can’t just withdraw from our territories, referendum will not be positive, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine cannot agree to cede its own territories in the process of peace negotiations with Russia, as such a move would contradict national legislation, public sentiment, and the actual situation in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News TV channel, according to Censor.NET, citing "UP".

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Territorial issues

According to Zelenskyy, the issue of territories is the most difficult in the negotiations to end the war and remains the only point where the positions of Ukraine and Russia differ significantly.

We can't just withdraw from our territories. It's out of our law. It's not only the war. People live there. And also our army there," the head of the state noted.

Read more: 87% of Ukrainians support peace, while 85% oppose withdrawal from Donbas, Zelenskyy says

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that about 300,000 people live in these territories, many of whom have suffered from the hostilities. According to him, hundreds of people were wounded and dozens were killed, so the issue of territories cannot be considered formally or purely politically.

Agreement on a peace plan

He also confirmed that the 20-point peace plan has been agreed upon by approximately 90%. Only two points remain unresolved, the key one being the territorial issue.

Read more: Ready to meet with Putin, but his actions do not coincide with "peaceful rhetoric," - Zelenskyy

"When I said 90 per cent, it's really 90 per cent. I think we have problem with one question. It's territories. On this one point, we have different views with Russians not with Americans."

He added that the United States understands the positions of the parties and is trying to find compromise solutions. According to the president, Ukraine has taken steps over the past month to advance the peace process.

Referendum

Commenting on the possibility of a referendum on the territories, Zelenskyy stated that such a move would not yield positive results and would not be supported by Ukrainian society.

Everyone wants peace, but not at any price. A referendum on giving up territories would not be positive for Ukraine," he believes.

Zelenskyy also noted that if the peace plan is approved, it would be a major political success for US President Donald Trump, as the negotiation process is taking place under his leadership.

Zelenskyy also responded to Trump's relaying of Russian President Vladimir Putin's words that he allegedly "wants to see Ukraine succeed". According to Zelenskyy, Putin is is trying to avoid American sanctions in this way.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Kremlin accusations: Russia is laying groundwork for strikes on government buildings in Kyiv

Meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States

On Sunday, 28 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump met in Florida.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between the leaders would be devoted to security guarantees that the US is ready to provide to Ukraine. In addition, Trump and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territorial issues.

Trump expressed his willingness to address the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and Zelenskyy announced a new meeting with US and European partners in January.

The parties stated that they saw progress towards a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

In turn, US President Donald Trump said that he was closely monitoring the Kremlin's position and believed that Russia was allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin influenced US position on ceasefire ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting, - Times