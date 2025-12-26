NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that the European Union should not seek complete autonomy from the US in defense matters. According to him, increasing European responsibility in the field of security should be done jointly with American allies.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by n-tv.

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Rutte noted that the US expects European countries to increase defense spending and play a more active role in joint security initiatives.

"It is only logical that we gradually take on more responsibility for the defense of Europe—but together with the US, which fully supports NATO, remains in the alliance, and remains in Europe," said the NATO secretary general.

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Rutte called for increased support for Ukraine

In an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur, he stated that a strong Ukraine and increased defense spending by alliance countries are the best ways to prevent escalation by the Kremlin. According to Rutte, if these conditions are met, Vladimir Putin will "never risk" NATO members.

Rutte recalled that the course to increase military budgets had already been agreed upon at the alliance summit in The Hague.

"If we do these two things, we will be strong enough to defend ourselves, and Putin will never try to attack," the NATO secretary general stressed.

Read more: In conversation with Bush Jr., Putin called Ukraine "artificially created" and asked for Russia to be admitted to NATO