Zelenskyy held meeting with Macron: We are preparing important political steps

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Diplomacy and real assistance must go hand in hand. Russia continues to attack our country, and now we need to strengthen our air defence to protect our people, our communities and critical infrastructure.

Every delivery of missiles for air defence saves lives and increases the chances for diplomacy. That is why every meeting must bring concrete results – new decisions on air defence, new aid packages, new capabilities to protect the sky," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, this is what he discussed with Macron.







"We discussed Ukraine's real opportunities to counter Russian terror, our defence, and the support that can strengthen our position in diplomacy.

We also talked in depth about diplomacy and our steps. Today in Paris, we have the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing: heads of state, leaders of international organisations, ministers, and ambassadors. We are preparing important political steps.



I thank Emmanuel for his leadership and willingness to help. Thank you for this meeting," the head of state concluded.

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