Zelenskyy and Macron to speak with Witkoff and Kushner ahead of "Coalition of Willing" summit

The summit of the "Coalition of Willing" in Paris on January 6 will begin with a working lunch between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

This was reported by European Pravda with reference to a representative of the Élysée Palace on condition of anonymity, writes Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy and Macron will have lunch with Witkoff and Kushner

"We expect 27 participants in the 'coalition of the determined' at the level of heads of state and government to be present in Paris. In total, we are expecting representatives from 35 states and international organizations," said an official from President Macron's administration.

He stressed that the "real achievement" is that "for the first time since March 27, 2025, the 'coalition of the determined' is meeting in person in Paris with all its members present."

Before the start of the extended meeting, tentatively scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Kyiv time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron will hold a working lunch with American negotiators—US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

What is the "Coalition of the Willing"?

The "Coalition of the Willing" is a term used to describe European countries that support Ukraine in its war against Russia, which invaded the country in 2022. In addition to more than 30 countries, the Czech Republic is also part of this initiative, which actively participated in joint negotiations between these states under the government of former Prime Minister Petr Fiala.