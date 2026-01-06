Whitaker on meeting of "Coalition of Willing": We may be "on verge" of peace agreement on Ukraine

Ukraine and its allies are close to agreeing on security guarantees that will pave the way for a peace deal with Russia.

This was stated on Fox News by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, according to Censor.NET.

Peace negotiations

Whitaker noted that the "coalition of the willing" intends to agree on a "framework agreement" with guarantees for Ukraine. The US is participating in this process both as part of the "coalition of the willing" and independently.

According to him, after the completion of negotiations on this issue, the relevant documents between Ukraine, the "Coalition of the Willing" and the US should be signed in the near future.

At the same time, it is expected that Ukrainians and President Zelenskyy will be able to move forward with a final agreement with Russia as part of the 20-point plan. We have indeed come a long way. This is a wonderful development, and we may be on the verge of a peace agreement. While we continue to pray for peace, we are also doing everything we can to preserve that peace," the US ambassador added.

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Meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing"