Finnish President Stubb suggests parts of peace terms may not align with Ukraine’s interests

In his New Year`s address, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that some clauses of a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia may not align with notions of justice.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Yle. He stressed that peace is most often a compromise, and people should be prepared for that.

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Peace in Europe and Finland’s position

Stubb said peace in Europe is now closer than at any time since 2022. At the same time, he noted that the West cannot be sure whether Russia is ready for peace.

The president added that Finland’s goal is to build "functional and peaceful relations with Russia," but emphasized that everything depends on Moscow’s actions.

"Peace is most often a compromise. We must be prepared for the fact that not all points of a peace agreement will likely match our idea of justice," Stubb added.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks with Stubb: "We are preparing new meetings in Europe"

Peace plan for Ukraine

Ukraine is currently actively discussing with the United States a 20-point peace plan. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the document is 90% ready.

Among the main contentious issues are the fate of Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP). Russia is demanding that Ukraine hand over Donbas without a fight and withdraw its troops, while the United States is proposing a compromise in the form of creating a free economic zone.

Zelenskyy insists the peace plan must be approved in a referendum, but this would require a ceasefire for at least 60 days. Russia is currently not agreeing to a truce.

It was also reported that Trump is betting on Ukraine’s economic recovery after the war ends.

See more: Zelenskyy and European leaders discussed diplomatic track and key priorities. PHOTO