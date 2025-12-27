Zelenskyy and European leaders discussed diplomatic track and key priorities. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with European leaders and said that communication would continue after his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Who participated in the conversation?

"Thank you to Ukraine's friends Mark Carney, Emmanuel Macron, Alexander Stubb, Friedrich Merz, Giorgia Meloni, Mette Frederiksen, Donald Tusk, Dick Schoof, Jonas Gahr Støre, Ulf Kristersson, António Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, Mark Rutte and Jonathan Powell for their coordination and support," Zelensky said.

See also: EU and NATO leaders held talks with Zelenskyy and assured Ukraine of their support, German government says

What did they talk about?

According to the president, during the conversation, the participants discussed how the diplomatic track is progressing.

"Together, we discussed the most important priorities. Ukraine appreciates all the support. Tomorrow, after the meeting with President Trump, we will continue the conversation.

We need strong positions both on the front lines and in diplomacy so that Putin cannot manipulate and avoid a real and just end to the war. The world has enough strength to guarantee security and peace. Thank you!" Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Zelenskyy arrives in US for talks with Trump

What preceded this?