4 747 34
Zelenskyy arrives in US for talks with Trump
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the United States for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, which will take place on Sunday, 28 December.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that one of the main topics of conversation during his meeting with White House chief Donald Trump would be security guarantees and their terms within the framework of a potential peace agreement.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that he would visit the US on 28 December, where he would meet with Donald Trump.
- On Saturday, 27 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Canada, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney.
- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada would provide Ukraine with additional economic assistance in the amount of $2.5 billion.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password