ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8976 visitors online
News Zelenskyy-Trump meeting
4 747 34

Zelenskyy arrives in US for talks with Trump

Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the United States for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, which will take place on Sunday, 28 December.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that one of the main topics of conversation during his meeting with White House chief Donald Trump would be security guarantees and their terms within the framework of a potential peace agreement.

Read more: White House announced details of meeting with Zelenskyy in US

What preceded it?

Read more: Zelenskyy touches down in Brussels for talks with EU and NATO leaders

Author: 

visit (588) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9335) USA (7196) Donald Trump (3037)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 