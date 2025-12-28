Zelenskyy arrives in US for talks with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the United States for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, which will take place on Sunday, 28 December.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that one of the main topics of conversation during his meeting with White House chief Donald Trump would be security guarantees and their terms within the framework of a potential peace agreement.

Read more: White House announced details of meeting with Zelenskyy in US

What preceded it?

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that he would visit the US on 28 December, where he would meet with Donald Trump.

On Saturday, 27 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Canada, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada would provide Ukraine with additional economic assistance in the amount of $2.5 billion.

Read more: Zelenskyy touches down in Brussels for talks with EU and NATO leaders