In Paris, U.S.-Ukraine-"Coalition of Willing" coordination center will be set up for security guarantees – media

A coordination center will be established in Paris in the format of "USA - Ukraine - Coalition of the Willing", which will deal with issues of security guarantees for Ukraine from Western partners.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

According to the document, the coordination center will be established at the operational headquarters of the "Coalition of the Willing" in the French capital.

"We have decided to establish a coordination center for the US/Ukraine/Coalition at the Coalition's operational headquarters in Paris," the draft declaration states.

The document also specifies that the Paris Declaration, to be signed by the leaders of the member states of the "coalition of the determined," is entitled "Reliable Security Guarantees for a Strong and Lasting Peace in Ukraine."

It outlines the key elements of security guarantees that Western partners, in particular European countries and the US, plan to provide to Ukraine.

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What preceded it?

The Élysée Palace announced that on January 6, members of the "Coalition of the Willing" will discuss five key points of assistance to Ukraine.

The heads of the General Staffs of the participants in the "Coalition of the Willing" discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris to participate in the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

What is the "Coalition of the Willing"?

"Coalition of the Willing" is a term used to describe European countries that support Ukraine in its war against Russia, which invaded the country in 2022.

At the end of December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries would take place on January 6, 2026, in France.