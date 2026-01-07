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News shortage of missiles for air defence systems
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No new US air defense systems, Ukraine asks to speed up missile deliveries, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy urges faster air defense missile deliveries, thanks Norway

Ukraine has informed its European partners about its needs for missiles for air defense systems; no new systems have arrived from the United States; missiles are coming, but Ukraine wants to speed up their delivery.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated to journalists on Wednesday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"I didn’t just discuss it,  yesterday, for example, I showed Europeans in detail, and I won’t speak about it publicly now, which systems urgently need missiles. As for systems from the United States, no new systems have arrived. As for missiles, they are coming little by little; we want to speed it up," Zelenskyy said.

See more: Zelenskyy met with Cypriot President Christodoulides: they discussed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. PHOTOS

: "We very much want it, and once again we are asking the United States. As for the Europeans, I would like to thank Norway in particular. I won’t go into details," the president added.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9409) Anti-aircraft warfare (2252) USA (7207)
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