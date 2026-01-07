Zelenskyy met with Cypriot President Christodoulides: they discussed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. PHOTOS

Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Nicosia.

Christodoulides announced the meeting on social media, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform.

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"A fruitful meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a few weeks after my visit to Kyiv. Cyprus reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Cypriot president wrote.

He noted that Cyprus, as a country that still "suffers from the consequences of illegal invasion and prolonged military occupation," fully understands what is at stake for Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine and US to discuss territorial issues and ZNPP, - Zelenskyy

Christodoulides also stressed that Ukraine will be one of the key priorities during Cyprus' presidency, and Nicosia will work to ensure continued support for Kyiv at all levels.

"We stand firmly with you in your work towards a just and lasting peace, firmly rooted in the UN Charter and with full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Cypriot president said.

Read more: US says significant progress made in Paris talks on Ukraine security

As a reminder, today, 7 January 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the Republic of Cyprus.