Ukraine and US to discuss territorial issues and ZNPP, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team in France.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state announced this on Telegram.

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Details

"Another round of negotiations with representatives of the President of the United States will take place, and this will be the third round of such negotiations in two days. We expect that the most difficult issues related to the basic framework for ending the war will be discussed, namely the issues concerning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and territories.

I have also instructed the team to discuss possible formats for meetings at the leadership level between Ukraine, other European countries and the United States," the President said.

Read more: US says significant progress made in Paris talks on Ukraine security

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is not shying away from the most difficult issues and will never stand in the way of peace.

"Peace must be dignified. And it depends on our partners whether they will ensure Russia's real willingness to end the war. At the end of the day, I expect a detailed report from our negotiating team. Ukraine will be represented at today's meetings by Rustem Umerov, Andrii Hnatov, Kyrylo Budanov, Serhii Kyslytsia, Davyd Arakhamia and Oleksandr Bevz," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Whitaker on meeting of "Coalition of Willing": We may be "on verge" of peace agreement on Ukraine

What preceded this?

As reported, the "Coalition of the Willing" signed the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for peace in Ukraine.

Recall that following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom on the intention to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after a ceasefire is achieved.

Read more: Ukraine, US and European countries held talks on peace process – Umerov