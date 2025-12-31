Ukraine, US and European countries held talks on peace process – Umerov

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov held a phone call with U.S. partners and national security advisers from the UK, Germany, and France on the peace process.

He wrote about it on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Call details

According to him, the U.S. side was represented by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump’s advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. On the European side, the call included national security advisers from the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

"We coordinated our positions and planned further meetings with our European and U.S. partners in January," Umerov said.

Read more: Coalition of Willing leaders to meet in France on January 6, Zelenskyy says

Coalition of the Willing

Umerov also shared details of the Coalition of the Willing meeting set to take place in Ukraine on January 3.

Representatives of more than 10 countries are expected to attend, along with NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council. U.S. partners are also expected to join online.

"In the new year, we will continue working on solutions that should deliver tangible results," he added.

Read more: Despite Russia’s media claims, Ukraine-U.S. talks have not been derailed, Zelenskyy says