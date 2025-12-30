Despite Russia’s media claims, Ukraine-U.S. talks have not been derailed, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied Russian claims that talks with the United States had been derailed.

The head of state told the media this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Dialogue with the U.S. continues daily

Despite all the Russians’ media claims about our talks with the Americans being derailed, we are working every day. And today there have already been several calls by our group, Umerov, together with the Americans and Steve Witkoff. We are discussing our next steps," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Coalition of Willing leaders to meet in France on January 6, Zelenskyy says

U.S. peacekeepers in Ukraine

Zelenskyy also confirmed he is in talks with Trump about stationing U.S. troops in Ukraine.

Asked whether the United States, as part of security guarantees, planned to deploy its troops in Ukraine, along the line of contact or at the border, the president said: "To be honest, that can be confirmed by the President of the United States. These are U.S. troops, so it is America that makes such decisions. Of course, we are discussing this both with President Trump and with representatives of the coalition."

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would like to see U.S. troops on its territory as a security guarantee.

Read more: EU accession is key security guarantee for Ukraine, - von der Leyen