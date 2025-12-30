EU accession is key security guarantee for Ukraine, - von der Leyen

Following a teleconference of European leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised that Ukraine's accession to the EU is a key guarantee of Ukraine's security.

She announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Good discussion today with European leaders on our support to Ukraine, its security, and the reconstruction of the country. Ultimately, the prosperity of a free Ukrainian state lies in the accession to the EU.

It’s also a key security guarantee in its own right. Accession doesn’t only benefit countries that join; as the successive waves of enlargement show, the whole of Europe benefits," said the President of the European Commission.

Read more: European leaders have announced signs of progress in peace process regarding Ukraine: "Peace is on horizon"

What preceded it?

On 30 December, European leaders held a round of consultations on the war in Ukraine. They announced progress in the peace process and the emergence of cautious grounds for optimism, while cautioning against premature conclusions.

Read more: Russia’s appetites at peace talks are too big, - Nausėda