European leaders have announced signs of progress in peace process regarding Ukraine: "Peace is on horizon"

After another round of consultations on the war in Ukraine, European leaders announced progress in the peace process and cautious grounds for optimism, while cautioning against premature conclusions.

This was announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on social media platform X (Twitter), according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, "further consultations" took place with the participation of European and Canadian partners.

"We are moving the peace process forward. Transparency and honesty are now required from everyone – including Russia," Merz stressed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also spoke of positive signals after the talks, Sky News reports. According to him, there are reasons to believe that the war may end sooner than expected.

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"Peace is on the horizon. There is no doubt that things have happened that give reason to hope that this war may end, and quite quickly," Tusk said.

At the same time, the Polish prime minister warned against excessive optimism, stressing that this is only hope at this stage, not a guaranteed outcome.

"It is still hope, far from 100% certain," he concluded.

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