Russia’s appetites at peace talks are too big, - Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that Russia's appetites in the peace talks in Ukraine are too great, and the Kremlin's lack of response to the ongoing discussions may indicate Moscow's unwillingness to end the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LRT.

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Statement by the Lithuanian leader

"I highly appreciate the efforts of the United States of America, I appreciate Ukraine's efforts to demonstrate all the necessary flexibility and diplomacy in pursuit of the peace process. I believe that Ukrainians truly want this terrible war to finally end and stop tormenting the Ukrainian people.

However, so far we have seen an extremely limited response from the Kremlin, and this does not allow us to be completely optimistic," he said.

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Nauseda stressed that the US has leverage that it can use in negotiations with Russia, but Moscow's appetites are currently "immeasurable."

"They could lead to a situation where the terms are simply unacceptable to one of the parties: either if the terms are favourable to Russia, they will be unacceptable to Ukraine, or vice versa.

Therefore, I am still cautious, even very cautious, about the outcome of this possible process," the Lithuanian president added.

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