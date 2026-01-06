US says significant progress made in Paris talks on Ukraine security

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the US delegation in Paris held meetings with representatives of the Coalition of the Willing, the Ukrainian delegation, European partners, including French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, the sides managed to make significant progress, Censor.NET reports.

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Meeting in Paris: what is known?

As Witkoff said on social media platform X, during the meeting the sides reached agreement on several key areas:

a framework for bilateral security guarantees for Ukraine;

an economic recovery and prosperity plan;

an approach to long-term and reliable security guarantees.

The US stressed that durable security guarantees and serious economic commitments are necessary for lasting peace in Ukraine.

Talks with the Ukrainian delegation will continue — today and tomorrow. The US side expects further positive progress in the near future, Witkoff added.

Read more: Declaration of intent on deploying multinational forces in Ukraine after war signed, Zelenskyy says

Declaration signed

On Tuesday, January 6, a declaration of intent was signed in Paris on the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine. The document was endorsed by Ukrainian, French and British leaders Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that documents on security guarantees for Ukraine will be signed in the near future.

The Guardian, which obtained a draft of the document signed following the "Coalition of the Willing", is quoted as saying the text states that multinational forces will ensure the "revival of the Ukrainian armed forces" and provide "reassurance measures in the air, at sea and on land" for Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy held meeting with Macron: We are preparing important political steps