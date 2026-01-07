Preparation of election and referendum legislation depends on peace talks, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that preparing election and referendum legislation is possible only after achieving concrete results in peace talks.

Censor.NET reported this, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Commenting on remarks by Davyd Arakhamiia, head of the Servant of the People faction, about the possible preparation of an election bill by the end of February, Zelenskyy stressed that everything depends on the negotiation process.

According to the president, if the issue is put to a referendum, it could concern only the U.S. 20-point peace plan, which is being considered as part of a broader package together with other elements.

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U.S. security guarantees and a Ukraine recovery package

He also noted that alongside the peace plan, bilateral security guarantees from the United States and a Ukrainian recovery package are being discussed. If the talks yield results in January, February could become a working month for changes to election legislation and the law on referendums.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that it is too early to speak about this in detail for now.

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