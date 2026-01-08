U.S. delivers to Kremlin war-ending plan agreed with Ukraine, Axios reports
U.S. President’s advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met on Wednesday in Paris with Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy of the Russian dictator, to discuss the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine.
Axios reported this, citing sources familiar with the matter, Censor.NET says.
Meeting of U.S. and Kremlin envoys
As noted, after reaching an agreement with Ukraine on almost all aspects of Trump’s peace plan, the White House wants a clear response from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the proposal.
"So far, Putin has given no public indication that he is willing to agree to or even seriously consider the deal being discussed by the United States and Ukraine," the outlet writes.
What preceded this
The meeting with Putin’s envoy took place after Witkoff and Kushner held two-day talks with senior Ukrainian and European officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany
- The talks focused on two main contentious issues: security guarantees for Ukraine and possible territorial concessions by Ukraine regarding Donbas.
Zelenskyy said on Thursday that the security guarantees agreement between the United States and Ukraine is "effectively ready for final approval at the highest level" with Trump.
Trump-Zelenskyy meeting
Ukrainian officials told Axios that there is a possibility that Zelenskyy will travel to the United States next week to meet with Trump and finalize the security guarantees agreement. Another option is a meeting between the two leaders during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
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