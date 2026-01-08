Security guarantee document is essentially ready for finalisation at highest level with Trump, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine is essentially ready for finalisation at the highest level with Donald Trump.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The president heard a report from Rustem Umerov on the results of our team's negotiations in France yesterday.
"A bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine is essentially ready for finalisation at the highest level with the President of the United States. It is important that Ukraine continues to unite the work of the European and American teams, and together we discussed, in particular, documents on recovery and economic development.
Complex issues regarding the basic framework for ending the war were also discussed, and the Ukrainian side presented possible options for finalising this document. We understand that the American side will communicate with Russia, and we are waiting for feedback on whether the aggressor is really ready to end the war," Zelenskyy explained.
The negotiating team will report on all the details of the meetings after returning to Kyiv.
"We are also informing our partners about the consequences of Russian strikes, which certainly do not indicate that Moscow is reviewing its priorities. In this context, it is necessary that pressure on Russia increases as intensively as the negotiating teams are working.
The realism of future security guarantees must be proven by the ability of partners to exert effective pressure on the aggressor at this stage. We are preparing new relevant contacts with partners," he concluded.
Deployment of support forces in Ukraine
- Recall that the "Coalition of the Willing" has declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.
- President Trump ruled out the possibility of deploying American troops on Ukrainian territory as part of security guarantees.
- Earlier , French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting that this could involve several thousand troops.
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